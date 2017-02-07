Italian top diplomat calls to restore climate of confidence with Russia

Moldovan president says set to cooperate with both East, WestWorld February 08, 0:00
UN declines to confirm civilian casualties in airstrike on Syria’s IdlibWorld February 07, 23:49
Collection of watches worth over $10 mln seized from detained Sakhalin ex-governorSociety & Culture February 07, 22:32
Ambassador says Russian tourist inflow to Cyprus grows by 50% in 2016Business & Economy February 07, 21:20
Russia’s envoy sees no signs of NATO’s changing its eastward expansion plansRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 20:47
Pentagon says no dialogue with Russia on joining forces in SyriaWorld February 07, 19:54
Russian Olympic chief pledges support for all national track and field athletesSport February 07, 19:51
Russian diplomat urges world community to think about how to build relations with KievRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 19:39
Russian ambassador says EU in panic over Trump’s presidencyRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 19:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ROME, February 7. /TASS/. There is a need to restore the climate of confidence between the EU and Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said at a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Lamberto Zannier.
"There is a need to maintain dialogue with Russia and seek to restore the climate of confidence," Alfano said.
He briefed Zannier on the priorities the country planned to pursue after taking over the OSCE chairmanship in 2018. "Italy has always considered the OSCE as a privileged platform for dialogue and cooperation which need to be promoted," Alfano noted. "We plan to focus on the problems that the Mediterranean countries have been facing, as well as on solving the Ukrainian crisis and the so-called frozen crises, including the migration issue," the Italian top diplomat added.