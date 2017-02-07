Back to Main page
Italian top diplomat calls to restore climate of confidence with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 07, 23:51 UTC+3 ROME
"There is a need to maintain dialogue with Russia and seek to restore the climate of confidence," Angelino Alfano said
ROME, February 7. /TASS/. There is a need to restore the climate of confidence between the EU and Russia, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said at a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Lamberto Zannier.

"There is a need to maintain dialogue with Russia and seek to restore the climate of confidence," Alfano said.

He briefed Zannier on the priorities the country planned to pursue after taking over the OSCE chairmanship in 2018. "Italy has always considered the OSCE as a privileged platform for dialogue and cooperation which need to be promoted," Alfano noted. "We plan to focus on the problems that the Mediterranean countries have been facing, as well as on solving the Ukrainian crisis and the so-called frozen crises, including the migration issue," the Italian top diplomat added.

