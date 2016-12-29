Premier says Italy will use its G7 presidency to mend relations with Russia

ROME, December 29. /TASS/. Italy is planning to use its upcoming G7 presidency to improve relations with Russia, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said speaking at an annual news conference on Thursday.

"Italy will try to use its G7 presidency to improve various aspects of relations with Russia," Gentiloni said. "Our country can play a major role in this matter. The issue at hand is to avoid the idea of returning to the Cold War logic, which makes no sense whatsoever in today’s (political) situation."

Rome will assume the rotating presidency in the Group of Seven (G7) on January 1, 2017. Earlier reports said G7 leaders were planning to discuss the issue of preserving the anti-Russian sanctions at the next summit to be held in Italy in May 2017.