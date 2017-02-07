Lavrov hopes Russia-US contacts on Syria will remain intense under Trump

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry officially calls Russian plane crash over Sinai act of terrorWorld February 07, 13:04
Scientists unlock secrets that could breach second law of thermodynamicsScience & Space February 07, 13:03
Press review: Mass arrests in Turkey and wedge between Moscow and TehranPress Review February 07, 13:00
Moscow seeks to cooperate with Afghanistan in securityRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 07, 12:29
Russian adventurer Konyukhov sets off on record-breaking air balloon flightSociety & Culture February 07, 12:16
Historical Museum’s director blasts handover of St. Isaac’s Cathedral to churchSociety & Culture February 07, 12:12
Deputy PM says no progress in gas, oil talks between Russia, BelarusBusiness & Economy February 07, 11:33
Snap check of Russia’s Aerospace Forces begins TuesdayMilitary & Defense February 07, 11:14
Assad says Russia-US cooperation will benefit Syria, entire worldWorld February 07, 10:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is convinced that the contacts of Russian and US diplomats on Syria in Geneva will remain intense under the new US administration.
"As soon as the structures of the administration that will work in the Syrian direction are formed and the positions are filled, I’m convinced that (the intensity of contacts between diplomats) will be at least not less rare," Lavrov said.
"The contacts at the working level in Geneva continued," Lavrov said. "Every week, the meetings of two groups - on ceasefire and humanitarian issues - are held in Geneva. The contacts as part of these mechanisms between the Russian and US diplomats continue," he said.
"Our contacts will resume already at the political level and I’m convinced of this as the Trump administration has called the Islamic State a key threat to be jointly countered," he said.