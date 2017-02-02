Merkel assures Germany and Turkey stand for resumption of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
ANKARA, February 2. /TASS/. Germany and Turkey are for the prompt resumption of intra-Syrian talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.
"We said we should display responsibility, of course, at the international level on various issues, including Syria," she said. "We would like the political talks to go on, in particular, in Geneva."
It is necessary to ensure that the Aleppo scenario is never repeated, Merkel stated. In this context she pointed to the effects of the situation in Syria on the refugee issue, crucial to Turkey and to the European Union.