Merkel assures Germany and Turkey stand for resumption of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva

World
February 02, 17:51 UTC+3 ANKARA
It is necessary to ensure that the Aleppo scenario is never repeated, Merkel stated
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© Presidential Press Service, Pool via AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Russian-Arab cooperation forum in Abu Dhabi
Lavrov urges UN to convene new round of intra-Syrian talks in Geneva

ANKARA, February 2. /TASS/. Germany and Turkey are for the prompt resumption of intra-Syrian talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

"We said we should display responsibility, of course, at the international level on various issues, including Syria," she said. "We would like the political talks to go on, in particular, in Geneva."

It is necessary to ensure that the Aleppo scenario is never repeated, Merkel stated. In this context she pointed to the effects of the situation in Syria on the refugee issue, crucial to Turkey and to the European Union.

