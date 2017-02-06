FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus

Russian diplomat blames Kiev for military hardware pullback failureRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 20:10
Pole vault star Isinbayeva chosen as ambassador of 2017 Winter World Military GamesSport February 06, 19:53
Russia to issue 250,000 stamps depicting wolf as mascot for 2018 FIFA World CupSport February 06, 18:58
Russian diplomat says partnership policy aims at defining future of ArcticBusiness & Economy February 06, 18:44
More than 1.5 million people to take part in Ski-Track of Russia racesSport February 06, 18:29
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with BelarusRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 18:03
Russian court passes first ever verdict on failure to report a crimeRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 17:56
Moscow expects high-ranking foreign representatives to take part in Arctic forumBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:42
Russian scientists work on technology for drill waste disposalBusiness & Economy February 06, 17:20
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The introduction of a border zone along Russia’s border with Belarus does not imply any restrictions on the rules of crossing the border that concern individuals, transport or goods, the public relations center of Russia’s federal security service FSB told the media after the FSB director issued an order to create a border zone on the border with Belarus in Russia’s Smolensk, Pskov and Bryansk regions.
The FSB explained that these rules impose no restrictions on the freedom of travel across the border by either country’s citizens.
"The establishment of the border zone does not envisage border control of individuals, vehicles, cargoes, goods or animals or creation of border checkpoints," the FSB said.
Russian and Belarussian citizens in the border zone are obliged to follow the border rules established by the FSB on October 15, 2012, equally applicable to foreign nationals and Russian citizens.
The FSB explained that the border zone had been introduced to identify and prevent transit illegal migration, drugs trafficking and illegal movement of goods and valuables across the border.
"The border zone was established with the aim of creating the necessary conditions for the reliable protection of Russia’s state border in accordance with Article 16 of Russia’s law of April 1, 1993 On the State Border of Russia and of carrying out measures to prevent legal abuse within the competence of border control agencies.