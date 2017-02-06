Back to Main page
FSB explains reason for introduction of border zone on frontier with Belarus

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 18:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The FSB said the establishment of the border zone doesn't impose any restrictions on the freedom of travel across the Belarusian border
© REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The introduction of a border zone along Russia’s border with Belarus does not imply any restrictions on the rules of crossing the border that concern individuals, transport or goods, the public relations center of Russia’s federal security service FSB told the media after the FSB director issued an order to create a border zone on the border with Belarus in Russia’s Smolensk, Pskov and Bryansk regions.

The FSB explained that these rules impose no restrictions on the freedom of travel across the border by either country’s citizens.

"The establishment of the border zone does not envisage border control of individuals, vehicles, cargoes, goods or animals or creation of border checkpoints," the FSB said.

Russian and Belarussian citizens in the border zone are obliged to follow the border rules established by the FSB on October 15, 2012, equally applicable to foreign nationals and Russian citizens.

The FSB explained that the border zone had been introduced to identify and prevent transit illegal migration, drugs trafficking and illegal movement of goods and valuables across the border.

"The border zone was established with the aim of creating the necessary conditions for the reliable protection of Russia’s state border in accordance with Article 16 of Russia’s law of April 1, 1993 On the State Border of Russia and of carrying out measures to prevent legal abuse within the competence of border control agencies.

