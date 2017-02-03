Back to Main page
Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 15:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Kremlin spokesman believes the decision is "manifestation of American pragmatism"
© Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia is manifestation of American pragmatism, the Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outs

We are not inclined to evaluate (that decision) as loosening of sanctions. This is a manifestation of American pragmatism," he said.

"Americans tend not to use sanctions too much where it is advantageous for them and they tend to make it more flexible," Peskov said.

On Thursday, in an interview with TASS Peskov made a similar statement:

"If we turn to the rocket engines matter, we will see that our US counterparts never impose sanctions that could damage their own interests," Peskov said hinting at the US purchases of Russian engines for their rockets.

On February 2, the United States decided to ease sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the license, "all transactions and activities" with participation of the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President of April 1, 2015 and December 28, 2016, are authorized with certain exceptions.

Sanctions to remain until Crimea returns to Ukraine — US Diplomat
Trump denies easing sanctions against Russia
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
Russian Foreign Ministry says US should decide on anti-Russian sanctions
Kremlin: No deals discussed with US in exchange for lifting Russia sanctions

