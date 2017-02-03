Kremlin comments on US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. US decision to adjust sanctions against Russia is manifestation of American pragmatism, the Russian President’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

We are not inclined to evaluate (that decision) as loosening of sanctions. This is a manifestation of American pragmatism," he said.

"Americans tend not to use sanctions too much where it is advantageous for them and they tend to make it more flexible," Peskov said.

On Thursday, in an interview with TASS Peskov made a similar statement:

"If we turn to the rocket engines matter, we will see that our US counterparts never impose sanctions that could damage their own interests," Peskov said hinting at the US purchases of Russian engines for their rockets.

On February 2, the United States decided to ease sanctions against Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

According to the license, "all transactions and activities" with participation of the Russian Federal Security Service, prohibited earlier by executive orders of the US President of April 1, 2015 and December 28, 2016, are authorized with certain exceptions.