Russian Foreign Ministry says US should decide on anti-Russian sanctions

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on the possible removal of US sanctions has remained unchanged, this move should be initiated by Washington rather than Moscow, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Washington began to impose sanctions on Russia in 2014 in the wake developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The Obama administration expanded the anti-Russian sanctions lists several times during its final months. Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump confirmed last week that the cancellation of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US is under consideration.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and (Foreign) Minister (Sergey) Lavrov have repeatedly stated that the sanctions issue is not our competence, as we did not impose them. The question about sanctions should be addressed to the party that imposed them. Therefore, the American side should come up with the solutions," the source said.