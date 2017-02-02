Back to Main page
Russian Foreign Ministry says US should decide on anti-Russian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 14:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A source says Russia’s stance on the possible removal of US sanctions has remained unchanged, this move should be initiated by Washington rather than Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Ministry

© Gennadiy Khamelyanin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on the possible removal of US sanctions has remained unchanged, this move should be initiated by Washington rather than Moscow, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Senator says US Congress looking at ways to prevent lifting of Russia sanctions
Kremlin: No deals discussed with US in exchange for lifting Russia sanctions
US lawmaker hopes anti-Russian sanctions to be reversed
Italian top diplomat urges EU and US to solve sanctions issue together
VTB head expects US sanctions against Russia to be eased in 2017

Washington began to impose sanctions on Russia in 2014 in the wake developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The Obama administration expanded the anti-Russian sanctions lists several times during its final months. Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump confirmed last week that the cancellation of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US is under consideration.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and (Foreign) Minister (Sergey) Lavrov have repeatedly stated that the sanctions issue is not our competence, as we did not impose them. The question about sanctions should be addressed to the party that imposed them. Therefore, the American side should come up with the solutions," the source said.

Show more
