Russian Foreign Ministry says US should decide on anti-Russian sanctions

Voronezh plant to start producing systems for Federation spacecraft in 2017Science & Space February 02, 23:53
Russian experts arrive in Egypt to inspect Cairo airportWorld February 02, 23:48
Two injured as Ukrainian military shells DonetskWorld February 02, 23:45
Russian paralympians to take part in 18 world championships this yearSport February 02, 23:41
Situation around Scythian gold from Crimean museums can be changedSociety & Culture February 02, 22:43
White House denies easing sanctions on Russia, cites need for specific carve-outsWorld February 02, 21:54
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalitionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 02, 20:02
Putin: Russia ready to cooperate with Europe in gas supply sphere but needs guaranteesBusiness & Economy February 02, 19:36
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security ServiceWorld February 02, 19:30
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on the possible removal of US sanctions has remained unchanged, this move should be initiated by Washington rather than Moscow, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Washington began to impose sanctions on Russia in 2014 in the wake developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The Obama administration expanded the anti-Russian sanctions lists several times during its final months. Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump confirmed last week that the cancellation of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US is under consideration.
"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and (Foreign) Minister (Sergey) Lavrov have repeatedly stated that the sanctions issue is not our competence, as we did not impose them. The question about sanctions should be addressed to the party that imposed them. Therefore, the American side should come up with the solutions," the source said.