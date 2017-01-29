Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US lawmaker hopes anti-Russian sanctions to be reversed

World
January 29, 7:05 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Dana Rohrabacher warned that anti-Russian moves may result in "building a reality" in which the United States and Russia are permanent adversaries
Share
1 pages in this article
Dana Rohrabacher

Dana Rohrabacher

© AP Photo/Paul Holston

WASHINGTON, January 29. /TASS/. One of US President Donald Trump’s staunchest foreign policy allies in Congress expressed hope that the new administration lifts anti-Russian sanctions and starts new constructive relations with Moscow.

Read also
Merkel’s ally calls to lift anti-Russian sanctions in 2017

"I would hope that our president removes those sanctions and tells President Putin that we're going to start all over again," Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., who chairs the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Europe, Eurasia, and Emerging Threats, told the Washington Examiner.

"He's not going to call it a reset, because that's become a cliche, but we're going to take away these sanctions and build a whole new relationship which facilitates working together to attain mutually-beneficial goals - rather than the current policy, which is unending hostility and belligerence toward Russia, no matter what it does," he said.

The lawmaker also dismissed attempts to blame Russia for the civil conflict in Ukraine.

"I don't believe Putin started this," he said. "I believe the West started it when they overthrew a pro-Russian democratically-elected government (led by Viktor Yanukovich) that was on Russia's border."

He added that the dispute surrounding Crimea’s reunification with Russia could be ended by holding a new referendum on the issue with the participation of international observers.

"Anybody who knows the area knows that these people are pro-Russian, they are Russians, they consider themselves Russians, they speak Russian," Rohrabacher said, adding that Russia, in return, should end its support for the self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

The lawmaker warned that anti-Russian moves may result in "building a reality" in which the United States and Russia are permanent adversaries.

"I am aware that my opinion does not reflect that of a significant number of my colleagues in the House and Senate," he said. "I do know it reflects a huge chunk of the American people and a huge chunk of Republicans out there. They want to work with Russia, they want to work with anybody. And they have no trouble seeing who our primary enemy is, which is radical Islam.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touch
2
MiG-35 fighter jet’s radar to track 30 targets at a time
3
US lawmaker hopes anti-Russian sanctions to be reversed
4
White House sees Putin-Trump talk as ‘significant start’ to mending ties
5
Russia ready to offer again its MiG-35 fighter jet to India
6
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterprise
7
Moscow’s anti-missile defense capable of intercepting all ballistic missiles
TOP STORIES
Реклама