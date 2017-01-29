Merkel’s ally calls to lift anti-Russian sanctions in 2017

Bobrova, Soloviev skate to ice dance bronze in European ChampionshipsSport January 29, 5:24
Merkel’s ally calls to lift anti-Russian sanctions in 2017World January 29, 4:50
Ex-FSB chief suggests sharing info as first practical anti-IS stepRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 4:31
US president tasks team with finding new anti-IS partnersWorld January 29, 3:05
White House sees Putin-Trump talk as ‘significant start’ to mending tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 29, 2:41
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touchRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 28, 23:44
Putin, Trump having phone call - White HouseWorld January 28, 20:42
Russia ready to welcome specialists of Ukraine’s Antonov enterpriseBusiness & Economy January 28, 16:56
Proton launches suspended for 3.5 months — Deputy PM RogozinScience & Space January 28, 14:56
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BERLIN, January 29. /TASS/. Horst Seehofer, who heads Bavaria's sister party to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, called Sunday to lift anti-Russian sanctions as early as this year.
"The sanctions against Russia should be lifted as early as this year. Russia should also return to the G8 circle," the leader of the Christian Social Union (CDU) said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "We need to abandon the bloc mentality as far as a joint response to terrorism, migration and climate change is concerned."
"I value realpolitik above saber-rattling," said the politician, who is also Bavaria’s prime minister.