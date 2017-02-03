Back to Main page
Kremlin says passports of Donetsk, Lugansk republics not recognized in Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 03, 15:16 UTC+3
Some reports claimed earlier that the owners of passports of the self-proclaimed republics may cross the border with Russia, buy air and train tickets in the country and also use hotel services
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia has not officially recognized passports of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"So far, there has been no recognition (of DPR and LPR passports by Moscow)," Peskov told reporters, commenting on media reports.

Some reports claimed earlier that the owners of passports of the self-proclaimed republics may cross the border with Russia, buy air and train tickets in the country and also use hotel services.

"This refers to certain decisions that may be taken by municipal authorities, local authorities and also different companies only due to humanitarian considerations and the need for humanitarian assistance to those people who live in Donbass," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that citizens of the self-proclaimed republics are unable to receive social and legal assistance from Ukraine’s authorities and also change their old Ukrainian passports and other documents.

