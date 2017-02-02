Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian MP lambasts Poroshenko over remarks on NATO membership referendum

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 02, 13:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Poroshenko announced his plans to hold a referendum on Kiev’s NATO membership in an interview with Germany’s Berliner Morgenpost newspaper
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alik Keplicz

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Member of Russia’s State Duma International Affairs Committee, Sergei Zheleznyak, has described Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko’s plans to hold a referendum on NATO membership as absurd deceit linking this statement to the alliance’s fading interest in the current government in Kiev.

Read also
Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko
Poroshenko says he plans referendum on Ukraine’s NATO membership

Poroshenko announced his plans to hold a referendum on Kiev’s NATO membership in an interview with Germany’s Berliner Morgenpost newspaper. He also asserted that he wants the anti-Russian sanctions to be lifted "more than anyone else."

"The present Ukrainian government is ready for any scam to show its pro-Western approach to maintain fading interest on the part of NATO hawks discouraged by the incompetent and corrupt Maidan leaders," Zheleznyak told reporters on Thursday. The politician emphasized that the NATO Charter and public statements made by senior officials in the countries determining the alliance’s policy "make all Kiev’s hopes for prospective NATO membership futile."

NATO’s fate became uncertain after Donald Trump assumed office, Zheleznyak went on to say. "That is why Poroshenko’s attempt to imitate democracy during the civil war and total lawlessness by asking citizens whether they want Ukraine to join NATO looks like an absurd deceit," he pointed out.

"As long as the war with the people of Donbass unleashed by Poroshenko continues to rage in southeastern Ukraine, the Minsk agreements are ignored by Kiev and armed Nazis and their sponsors, the oligarchs, are running the show in other regions of Ukraine, no referendums will provide reliable results and can be considered legitimate, as they will not reflect free opinion of all people in that country," he warned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Persons
Pyotr Poroshenko
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
2
US eases sanctions against Russian Federal Security Service
3
Russia, Hungary agree to step up cooperation in nuclear power
4
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
5
Russian top diplomat: West recognizes that Poroshenko is behind current events in Donbass
6
Ukraine UN ambassador says new US administration won’t accept Crimea as part of Russia
7
Putin: Kiev needs money, aggravates situation in Donbass to show itself off as victim
TOP STORIES
Реклама