Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to watch inauguration of the US new President Donald Trump, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Writing my inaugural address at the Winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, three weeks ago. Looking forward to Friday. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/S701FdTCQu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 18 January 2017

"I do not think he plans to watch it [Trump’s inauguration] online, as it is quite a time-taking ceremony," the Kremlin’s representative said, adding Putin, of course, will learn about this event from the news.