Putin's spokesman reveals Russian president's plans for Trump's inauguration ceremony

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 20, 16:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Today Washington DC is hosting an inauguration ceremony for the 45th US president Donald J. Trump
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to watch inauguration of the US new President Donald Trump, press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

"I do not think he plans to watch it [Trump’s inauguration] online, as it is quite a time-taking ceremony," the Kremlin’s representative said, adding Putin, of course, will learn about this event from the news. 

Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
