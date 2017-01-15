Back to Main page
London attempts undermining Trump’s work as president - Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 15, 15:24 UTC+3 LONDON
"This is nonsense, an attempt of the UK to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency, which they are most likely to be doing to the last moment," the diplomat said
1 pages in this article

LONDON, January 15. /TASS/. A diplomatic source at the Russian embassy in the UK disavowed the information published on Sunday in the UK’s Sunday Times announcing the desire of the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to have a meeting with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Reykjavik.

Donald Trump
Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — media

"This is nonsense, an attempt of the UK to undermine Donald Trump’s presidency, which they are most likely to be doing to the last moment," the diplomat said in response to a request from TASS to comment on the publication. The Sunday Times wrote in the article called ‘Trump wants Putin summit in Reykjavik’: "Donald Trump is planning to hold a summit with Vladimir Putin within weeks of becoming president - emulating Ronald Reagan’s Cold War deal-making in Reykjavik with Mikhail Gorbachev.

"Trump and his team have told British officials that their first foreign trip will be a meeting with the Russian leader, with the Icelandic capital in pole position to host the superpower talks as it did three decades ago."

The newspaper wrote Trump would begin working on a deal on nuclear arms limitation, adding Moscow intends to agree for the summit.

Bloomberg reported earlier Trump’s team disclaimed the information about the summit.

Donald Trump’s inauguration is due on January 20.

