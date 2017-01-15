Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — media

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Iceland is ready to participate in the organization of the meeting between the US President-elect Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which may take place in Reykjavik after the Republican takes office, the Morgunbladid newspaper reported on Sunday.

"The Government of Iceland has not yet received a request regarding this meeting. If officials in Washington turn to the Icelandic government with a formal request to organize a summit in Reykjavik, we will take it positively and turn it to our contribution to the improvement of relations between the US and Russia as it was at the Hofdi house in 1986," Icelandic Foreign Minister Godhlaugur Thor Thordharson said as quoted by the newspaper.

In October 1986, Reykjavik hosted a historic meeting of the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan, which became an important step towards the end of the Cold War. Then the parties, in particular, discussed reduction of strategic offensive arms.

Earlier today, the Sunday Times reported that Donald Trump would like to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Reykjavik a few weeks after taking office. According to the newspaper, in the course of these negotiations Trump may start working on an agreement to limit nuclear weapons. Moscow, according to the Sunday Times, is going to agree to a summit between the two leaders.

Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.