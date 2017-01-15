Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iceland is ready to contribute to organization of meeting between Putin and Trump — media

World
January 15, 6:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Icelandic Foreign Minister Godhlaugur Thor Thordharson said that the Government of Iceland has not yet received a request regarding this meeting, the Morgunbladid newspaper reported
1 pages in this article
Donald Trump

Donald Trump

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Iceland is ready to participate in the organization of the meeting between the US President-elect Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which may take place in Reykjavik after the Republican takes office, the Morgunbladid newspaper reported on Sunday.

"The Government of Iceland has not yet received a request regarding this meeting. If officials in Washington turn to the Icelandic government with a formal request to organize a summit in Reykjavik, we will take it positively and turn it to our contribution to the improvement of relations between the US and Russia as it was at the Hofdi house in 1986," Icelandic Foreign Minister Godhlaugur Thor Thordharson said as quoted by the newspaper.

In October 1986, Reykjavik hosted a historic meeting of the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US President Ronald Reagan, which became an important step towards the end of the Cold War. Then the parties, in particular, discussed reduction of strategic offensive arms.

Earlier today, the Sunday Times reported that Donald Trump would like to meet with President Vladimir Putin in Reykjavik a few weeks after taking office. According to the newspaper, in the course of these negotiations Trump may start working on an agreement to limit nuclear weapons. Moscow, according to the Sunday Times, is going to agree to a summit between the two leaders.

Trump's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Liberated Aleppo in pictures
8
Ankara holds ceremony to bid farewell to assassinated Russian ambassador
12
Berlin Christmas market attack
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lithuania plans to build 45-km fence along border with Russia
2
Lufthansa A321 makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo
3
US uses its servers for unauthorized data collecting - Security Council
4
Romanov Imperial Family members hope remains of Nicholas II's children to be buried soon
5
Russia starts developing 5th-generation medium-range air defense missile systems
6
Putin: Russia to develop strike systems capable of penetrating any missile defense shield
7
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
TOP STORIES
Реклама