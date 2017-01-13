Back to Main page
Kadyrov says foreign terrorist centers seek to influence young people via social networks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 13, 19:09 UTC+3 GROZNY
On Wednesday, Chechnya’s Interior Ministry and the National Guard of Russia conducted a special anti-terrorist operation
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metsel/TASS

GROZNY, January 13. /TASS/. Foreign terrorist and Wahhabist centers seek to influence young Chechens through social networks, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on Instagram.

"Today, foreign terrorist and Wahhabist centers use social networks to influence young people in Chechnya and other Russian regions as well as other countries, they try to instigate the youth to fight against Islam and the Islamic world. But we have proved that such attempts are bound to fail in Chechnya," Kadyrov wrote.

According to him, renowned Islamic scholars said that jihad is an activity aimed at strengthening government system and solving social problems while the enemies of Islam deliberately try to reduce jihad to a war.

"This is a barefaced lie aimed at defaming Islam. Those who make use of this lie call themselves Muslims but in fact they are not Muslims, just like those who wage an information war against Islam," Kadyrov added. "The Iblis State, created by the western secret services, claims to be on the path of jihad while it has shed the blood of millions of Muslims and non-Muslims, destroying states where Islamic holy places are."

On Wednesday, Chechnya’s Interior Ministry and the National Guard of Russia conducted a special operation in several settlements around the Kurchalayevsky district killing four militants. According to media reports, the group was established after the militants’ communications via WhatsApp had been seized.

Topics
Islamic State
Persons
Ramzan Kadyrov
