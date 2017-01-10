Diplomat says Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump diatribe can be linked to outgoing administration

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. US actress Meryl Streep’s on-stage tirade against President-elect Donald Trump could be traced to the outgoing Obama administration, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page.

While commenting on the statement the actress made at the recent Golden Globe Awards ceremony, Zakarova wrote:

"The stunning Meryl Streep said, ‘This instinct to humiliate when it's modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everyone's life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing…when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

"But can’t this be said about the outgoing administration? Of course, it can. Offend and humiliate, even if it doesn’t make sense and leads to unwanted results - this is the motto of the outgoing team," the Russian diplomat stressed.

"However, Meryl Streep has not dealt with this ‘instinct to humiliate’ before. She was not one of those whom the powerful bullied. This is the price you have to pay for the double standards policy," the Russian foreign ministry spokesperson added.

"No one should be humiliated, no matter if they share the ‘right’ political views or not."