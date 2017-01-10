Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian ambassador to US to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 10, 10:36 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on January 20
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Read also

Donald Trump says good relations with Russia are ‘good thing’
Russian senator says Trump likely to reverse new sanctions against Russia
Conway: New anti-Russian sanctions ‘symbolic,’ aimed at restricting Trump

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak will take part in the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump in Washington on January 20, spokesman for Russia’s Embassy in the US Nikolai Lakhonin said.

"In line with practice and protocol rules, foreign ambassadors are invited for the inauguration of the US president. An invitation for Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak has been received from the US side for this event," the spokesman said, confirming that the Russian ambassador will take part in it.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on January 20. More than 1,600 guests will attend the ceremony.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian MP says US airstrikes on village in Syria’s Idlib was provocation
2
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in Copenhagen
3
S-400 air defense systems regiment to assume combat duty in Northern Fleet
4
Russia’s Reserve Fund down 70 percent in 2016
5
Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - Timakova
6
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournaments
7
Belarus introduces five-day visa-free travel for citizens of 80 countries
TOP STORIES
Реклама