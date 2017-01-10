Russian ambassador to US to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak will take part in the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump in Washington on January 20, spokesman for Russia’s Embassy in the US Nikolai Lakhonin said.

"In line with practice and protocol rules, foreign ambassadors are invited for the inauguration of the US president. An invitation for Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak has been received from the US side for this event," the spokesman said, confirming that the Russian ambassador will take part in it.

Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on January 20. More than 1,600 guests will attend the ceremony.