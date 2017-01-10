Russian ambassador to US to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony

Cabinet considers it reasonable to restore Russia-US economic relations - TimakovaRussian Politics & Diplomacy January 11, 2:10
International anti-doping agencies urge banning Russia from all sports competitionsSport January 11, 1:06
Dutch journalist says plane fragments can still be found at MH17 crash siteWorld January 10, 21:54
FIFA chief: Russia is ‘on track’ organizing 2017, 2018 tournamentsSport January 10, 20:52
Remembrance service for Prince Dimitri Romanov held at Russian church in CopenhagenWorld January 10, 20:36
Russian energy minister to attend monitoring committee meeting in ViennaBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:45
Russian ships cross Northern Sea Route westwards for first time in winterBusiness & Economy January 10, 19:34
Minsk respects Russia’s interests in allowing short visa-free trips for 80 statesWorld January 10, 19:19
Siberian killer and rapist of 22 women charged with 47 new murdersWorld January 10, 19:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak will take part in the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump in Washington on January 20, spokesman for Russia’s Embassy in the US Nikolai Lakhonin said.
"In line with practice and protocol rules, foreign ambassadors are invited for the inauguration of the US president. An invitation for Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak has been received from the US side for this event," the spokesman said, confirming that the Russian ambassador will take part in it.
Trump will be sworn in as the 45th US president on Capitol Hill on January 20. More than 1,600 guests will attend the ceremony.