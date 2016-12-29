Putin, el-Sisi discuss Middle East settlement and resumption of air traffic

Defense Ministry: Terror attack possibility in Tu-154 crash not discardedWorld December 29, 13:26
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian and Egyptian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, have discussed over the phone the settlement in Syria and Libya.
"They continued to exchange views on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa, including the issues of resolving the crises in Syria and Libya," the Kremlin press service said.
The Egyptian president expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin on the crash of Russia’s Tu-154 aircraft in the Black Sea.
Putin and el-Sisi have also discussed plans to resume regular flights between Moscow and Cairo in the near future.
The phone call took place on the initiative of the Egyptian party.
"They touched upon some relevant issues of the Russian-Egyptian cooperation, first of all the resumption of regular flight connection between Moscow and Cairo in the near future," according to the statement.