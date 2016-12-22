Russian senior diplomat, Egypt’s ambassador focus on Syria at talks

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also a deputy foreign minister, held a meeting with Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed al-Badri on Wednesday, focusing on agreements reached by the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats "exchanged views on pressing issues of the Middle East agenda, focusing on the situation in Syria, including in the context of agreements reached by the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey at tripartite talks on Syria held in Moscow" on Tuesday.

Also, the diplomats tackled "some practical goals of enhancing the Russian-Egyptian cooperation in trade, economy and other fields," it said.

The meeting was held at the Egyptian ambassador’s request.