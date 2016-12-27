Transport minister: Air traffic with Egypt likely to be open in January 2017

Source says military Tu-154 plane crashed at 510 kilometers per hourWorld December 27, 16:48
Moscow says it is inappropriate to speculate on Tu-154 crash theories until probe is overRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 16:38
Moscow says ambassador’s murder signals unprecedented challenge of modern terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 16:15
Transport minister: Air traffic with Egypt likely to be open in January 2017Business & Economy December 27, 15:51
Prosecutors investigate brutal killing of wild bear in RussiaSociety & Culture December 27, 15:48
Russia expects unbiased assessment of crimes in Aleppo from international communityRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 27, 15:03
Ukraine’s Savchenko unveils new public movementWorld December 27, 14:39
Hollywood star Mickey Rourke may hold boxing bout in Russia next yearSport December 27, 14:32
Moscow court recognizes 2014 events in Ukraine as state coupWorld December 27, 14:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Air traffic with Egypt is likely to resume in January 2017, Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Tuesday.
"January of 2017 is rather probable for opening of regular air traffic with Cairo," Sokolov said.
The government will decide on resumption of flights to Egypt on the basis of expert conclusions, the Minister said. "We will not hurry up with announcement of this decision; the work is fairly actively underway," Sokolov added.
The ministry has received Egypt’s consent on the Russia-initiated draft agreement on security at airports, according to Sokolov.
"In formal terms, we have not yet received a note from the Egyptian foreign ministry but we already have a confirmation on the operating level that they agree in principle with our text," he said.