Transport minister: Air traffic with Egypt likely to be open in January 2017

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Air traffic with Egypt is likely to resume in January 2017, Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on Tuesday.

"January of 2017 is rather probable for opening of regular air traffic with Cairo," Sokolov said.

The government will decide on resumption of flights to Egypt on the basis of expert conclusions, the Minister said. "We will not hurry up with announcement of this decision; the work is fairly actively underway," Sokolov added.

The ministry has received Egypt’s consent on the Russia-initiated draft agreement on security at airports, according to Sokolov.

"In formal terms, we have not yet received a note from the Egyptian foreign ministry but we already have a confirmation on the operating level that they agree in principle with our text," he said.