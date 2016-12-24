Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian aviation specialists may inspect Egyptian airports in first half of 2017

Business & Economy
December 24, 3:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Egypt moved forward considerably in ensuring security at airports, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said
1 pages in this article
© EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Read also
Russia sends materials on air communication agreement to Egypt — minister

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The delegation of Russian aviation specialists may visit Egypt to check compliance with security regulations at airports in the first half of 2017, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"According to our estimates, it will be the first half of 2017. I hope that maybe it will be the first quarter," Sokolov said.

Egypt moved forward considerably in ensuring security at airports, he added. "We are waiting for an invitation from the Egyptian side after implementation of the whole package of measures, in order to make a final expert assessment and report to the country's leadership on principal readiness of Egyptian airports - all of them or every single one in particular - for resuming air service," he noted.

Sokolov earlier said that date of resuming air service with Egypt will depend on setting up the biometric system of personnel access at Egyptian airports. All other measures on strengthening security have already been taken.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Aviation
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia returns lost positions by expanding Navy base in Syria’s Tartus ― lawmaker
2
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — media
3
Russian Airborne Troops to get 30 new infantry fighting vehicles
4
Trump says Putin’s thoughts on Russian-US relations are 'so correct'
5
Kiev uses civilians as human shield to seize territories — spokesman
6
US imposes sanctions against Moscow-based Tempbank
7
Ukraine confirms ceasefire observed in Donbass
TOP STORIES
Реклама