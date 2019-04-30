Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russian passports to provide freedom of movement to Donbass residents

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 30, 12:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 24, Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine

Share
1 pages in this article
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. By obtaining Russian passports, Donbass residents are getting documents that are recognized not only in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Read also

Kremlin says agencies to hammer out process for Putin’s Donbass Russian passport decree

Putin hopes to achieve agreement with Zelensky on citizenship issue

Russia considering possibility of easing citizenship for all Ukrainians

US slams ‘provocative’ bill to simplify citizenship procedure for southeast Ukraine

In response to a question why Moscow eased citizenship for residents of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions while the Russian president had signed a decree in 2017 recognizing documents issued in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics, Peskov pointed out that Donbass residents "do not only travel to Russia." "Indeed, they could use those documents in Russia but as for other destinations, it was impossible," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT