Kremlin: Russian passports to provide freedom of movement to Donbass residents

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. By obtaining Russian passports, Donbass residents are getting documents that are recognized not only in Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In response to a question why Moscow eased citizenship for residents of certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions while the Russian president had signed a decree in 2017 recognizing documents issued in the self-proclaimed Donbass republics, Peskov pointed out that Donbass residents "do not only travel to Russia." "Indeed, they could use those documents in Russia but as for other destinations, it was impossible," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

On April 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which eases Russian citizenship rules for residents of certain regions of southeastern Ukraine. "Individuals permanently residing in certain areas of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Lugansk regions have the right to apply for Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure," the decree reads. According to the document, the decision has been made "in order to protect human rights and freedoms" based on generally accepted international laws.