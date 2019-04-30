Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin lauds development of Russia-Japan relations under Emperor Akihito

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 30, 10:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On Tuesday, the Japanese prime minister officially announced that Japanese Emperor Akihito had abdicated

Japan's Emperor Akihito (right)

Japan's Emperor Akihito (right)

© Japan Pool via AP

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to abdicating Japanese Emperor Akihito, the telegram was published on the official Kremlin website on Tuesday.

"I would like to sincerely thank you for the attention you were paying to Russia-Japan relations which were greatly boosted in the era of your emperorship," the telegram reads.

Putin pointed out that he is hoping for further strengthening of the mutually beneficial ties between the countries.

"I wish you and your loved ones good health, high spirits, prosperity and longevity," the President added.

On Tuesday, the Japanese Prime Minister officially announced that Japanese Emperor Akihito had abdicated. 85-year old Emperor Akihito completed a series of religious and family rituals relating to his abdication on Tuesday. On May 1, his elder son, 59-year old Crown Prince Naruhito, will ascend to the throne. The imperial era Heisei ("achieving peace") of Akihito that lasted for 31 years will end and the new imperial era Reiwa (order and harmony) of Emperor Naruhito will begin.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
