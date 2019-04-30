Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japanese PM officially declares Emperor Akihito’s abdication

World
April 30, 10:37 UTC+3

The Emperor is abdicating today in accordance with the provisions of a special law

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© AP Photo/Petr David Josek

TOKYO, April 30. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe officially declared on Tuesday that Emperor Akihito is abdicating.

"His Majesty is abdicating today in accordance with the provisions of a special law," he said in a statement read out in a live broadcast on NHK television by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

The premier expressed deep gratitude of the people to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko. "We remember that during the 30-year rule his Majesty Emperor and her Majesty Empress have always been together with their people. I would like to take advantage of this moment and once again express cordial thanks to them," the document said.

Read also
Japanese Emperor Akihito

Japan’s Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019 — TV

Later on Tuesday, the prestigious Matsu no Ma (Hall of Pine) at the imperial palace will host a state ceremony of the monarch’s abdication. Some 300 people will attend the event, including Emperor Akihito and his family members, cabinet ministers, heads of both houses of parliament, the chief justice, representatives of local authorities and the public.

The abdication ceremony will feature the emperor’s stamp and also the so-called imperial treasures or regalia - a sword, a gem and a mirror, which symbolizes the sun goddess Amaterasu, the mythic founder of the imperial dynasty.

Emperor Akihito, 85, announced his wish to step down back in 2016 due to his old age. Under Japan’s law, the monarch rules for life, but the parliament passed a law making a one-off exception for Akihito. He will remain emperor until the last minute of April 30.

Starting from May 1, his eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito, 59, will become a new emperor.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
World leaders and royals on the dance floor
10
North Korean leader’s train arrives at Vladivostok’s station
10
Devastating aftermath of Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source
2
Russian Foreign Ministry urges Venezuelan opposition to avoid violence
3
Putin eyeing bridge project connecting Russia and North Korea
4
Russian Navy to receive 40 advanced minesweepers by 2030
5
Kiev protests against issuance of Russian passports to Donbass residents
6
US vice president voices encouragement for Venezuelan opposition
7
Putin demands revision of oil quality control system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT