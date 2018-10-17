Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin highlights need for collective restoration of Syria's economy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 16:05 UTC+3

Restoration of the country's economy is among key tasks in Syrian settlement, the Russian president said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Diaa Hadid

Read also
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

About $400 bln required to restore Syria’s economy, Assad says

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The soonest possible establishment of a constitutional committee in Geneva and restoration of the Syrian economy are among key tasks in Syrian settlement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"An arrangement was made to continue cooperation for the purpose of making the Syrian political process more active," the Russian leader said. "The task now is that the constitutional committee in Geneva should be formed and start working," Putin said.

"At the same time, it is important to undertake collective efforts for recovery of the Syrian economy in order to create comfortable conditions for the purpose of refugees’ return," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion at Crimean college
2
Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student
3
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
4
Press review: US pulling Constantinople’s strings and IS sleeper cells awaken in Syria
5
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
6
Russia to deliver first S-400 missile systems to India within 2 years
7
Russian, Egyptian presidents discuss regional problems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT