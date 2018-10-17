Putin highlights need for collective restoration of Syria's economy

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The soonest possible establishment of a constitutional committee in Geneva and restoration of the Syrian economy are among key tasks in Syrian settlement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"An arrangement was made to continue cooperation for the purpose of making the Syrian political process more active," the Russian leader said. "The task now is that the constitutional committee in Geneva should be formed and start working," Putin said.

"At the same time, it is important to undertake collective efforts for recovery of the Syrian economy in order to create comfortable conditions for the purpose of refugees’ return," he added.