Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's EU ambassador describes West's statements on Macedonia as unceremonious

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 06, 1:17 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Vladimir Chizhov said officials in Brussels and other capitals try not to acknowledge the fact that the referendum was declared void by Macedonia's State Election Commission

Share
1 pages in this article
Referendum on name change in Macedonia

Referendum on name change in Macedonia

© EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

BRUSSELS, October 5. /TASS/. Western countries, as well as EU and NATO leaders, prefer not to notice the fact that the referendum in Macedonia on name change has been recognized by the country's election commission as void, Russian Ambassador to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told journalists on Friday.

"Macedonia's example shows that this is a classical case of unceremonious interference into the internal affairs of a country by the US, European countries, NATO - represented by the secretary general, and EU - represented by its leaders. This gives one an impression that it doesn't even occur to them that this represents interference into internal matters [of another country]," Chizhov said.

Read also

Moscow blasts ‘heavy-handed’ Western meddling to drag Macedonia into NATO, EU

"Of course, the settlement of bilateral issues between the two neighboring countries through dialogue is a positive step. Problems between Athens and Skopje have existed for more than 20 years, and over this time, there were many opportunities to resolve them, but those opportunities were missed. However, now it is being done with a concrete goal in mind - to pull Macedonia into NATO as soon as possible. This is what all of this is being done for. The focus is on NATO though because [Macedonia's] path to join the EU will be long and meandering, and we can only talk about it hypothetically at this point," he added.

"Here in Brussels and in other capitals people try not to acknowledge the fact that the referendum was declared void by Macedonia's State Election Commission, emphasizing instead its consultative nature. However, the referendum was all in all illegitimate because in accordance with the Macedonian Constitution, only one question can be posed for a referendum. And there [at the name change referendum], they had three [questions]: on the Prespa Agreement, on acession to the EU and NATO," the ambassador reminded.

"The next step is voting in Macedonia's parliament, where the ruling coalition will not be able to secure enough votes even if they try. A qualified majority of two thirds is necessary. I think that personalized 'educational work' is being conducted now with opposition parliament members," Chizhov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Chizhov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hopes to eliminate customs barriers between Russia and India in several areas
2
Russia’s formidable S-400 Triumf air defense missile system
3
Foreign provocateurs responsible for flaring tensions around Ingushetia — Russian senator
4
Russia wants answers from US, Georgia on bioweapons at Lugar Center
5
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
6
Russia, India can bring growth of bilateral trade to $30 bln earlier than expected
7
US to slap sanctions on Russia’s state debt only as measure of last resort, minister hopes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT