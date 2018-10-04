Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow blasts ‘heavy-handed’ Western meddling to drag Macedonia into NATO, EU

World
October 04, 12:52 UTC+3

In late September, Macedonia's name change referendum was declared void

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Western countries are aiming to drag Macedonia into NATO even after a referendum on changing the country’s name was held there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.

Read also

Macedonia’s name change referendum declared void

The diplomat recalled that on September 30, Macedonia held a referendum on changing its name, which has been declared invalid. "Despite the fact that leading politicians in the EU and NATO member-states openly urged Macedonian citizens to vote in favor [of changing its name], which, we believe is a totally unacceptable practice, all this ended in failure," Zakharova pointed out. "However, they welcomed its results without batting an eyelid. In particular, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised to grant Skopje membership in the alliance as early as the beginning of 2019, leaving no doubt that the parliaments of Macedonia and Greece would pass the required decisions.”

"The continuation of heavy-handed outside interference in Macedonia’s internal affairs is evident," the diplomat stressed. "The goal is obvious - to drag Skopje into the alliance at any cost."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat slams detention of Russian national in Oslo as blackmail
2
Russia's Butina ‘political prisoner’ held in US on trumped-up charges, says diplomat
3
Press review: Russia eyes dumping US dollar and NATO backs Washington’s INF accusation
4
Russian Energy Week in Moscow to host 30 energy ministers
5
Moscow blasts ‘heavy-handed’ Western meddling to drag Macedonia into NATO, EU
6
Russian envoy urges OPCW to take action to prevent false flag in Idlib
7
Russia and Turkey fulfilling their agreement on Syria's Idlib — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT