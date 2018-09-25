Lavrov says ready to meet with US top diplomat on US initiative

UN, September 25. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergei Lavrov told TASS on Tuesday that he was ready to meet with his US counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on an initiative from the US side.

"Only if he wants it," the Russian foreign minister said when asked about the possibility of such a meeting. "We never impose ourselves."

"There is an agreement in principle to maintain contacts. We will see," he added.

Russian diplomatic sources earlier said Lavrov’s meeting with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was possible on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The US top diplomat said on Monday that he was prepared to meet with his Russian counterpart and told reporters that the issue of Russia’s contract to sell S-300 missile systems to Syria will be raised.