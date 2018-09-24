Ukraine’s Security Service to question firebrand Russian Liberal Democrat leader

KIEV, September 24. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Security Service has summoned for questioning high-profile Russian lawmaker and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, on September 27 over supporting the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

"The suspect, a citizen of the Russian Federation, Zhirinovsky has been summoned for questioning by senior SBU investigator at 9.00 a.m. on September 27, 2018," the government’s newspaper, Uryadovy Courier, reported.

During the questioning, Ukraine’s investigators plan to press charges against Zhirinovsky and present case files on a criminal investigation launched in July 2014. Charges were brought against Zhirinovsky and leader of the Russian Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov over sponsoring steps aimed at violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

On September 18, Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district court ordered to conduct special pre-trial investigation against Zhirinovsky and two MPs over their actions in support of Donbass. Zhirinovsky earlier castigated the accusations as politically motivated. "These are the attempts of political prosecution because I call spade a spade. For instance, I say that the current Kiev authorities wage even not a civil war in Donbass, but an ethic war against Russian people in general," Zhirinovsky said.

Earlier, Ukraine slapped sanctions on Zhirinovsky, banning him entry to the country, freezing his assets and introducing temporary restrictions on using his property.