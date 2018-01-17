Firebrand Russian MP Zhirinovsky to appear on stage in 19th century comedy

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian Liberal Democratic Party leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky on Thursday will appear on stage in the 19th century classical comedy by Alexander Griboyedov Wit Works Woe, the press service of Moscow’s School of Modern Drama theater told TASS on Wednesday.

Zhirinovsky, who deservedly enjoys the reputation of one of Russia’s most artistic politicians, already appeared in a School of Modern Drama production in the past in a cameo role - as himself.

"This time Zhirinovsky will be engaged in one of the central roles of Russia’s classical repertoire - Famusov. His emergence on stage will be completely unusual and unexpected. It will be a one-time occasion," the theater’s press-service said.