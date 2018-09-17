Ukraine’s leader expects to get re-elected by riding ‘wave of Russophobia’, says senator

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko is hoping to get re-elected "on a wave of Russophobia" by breaking the friendship treaty with Russia, First Deputy Chairman of the Defense and Security Committee of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Frants Klintsevich told journalists on Monday.

According to the senator, by breaking the treaty, the Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko "is fulfilling a direct order of certain Western circles." Besides, he "is working for himself, hoping to become president again on a wave of Russophobia."

Senator also noted that the termination of the treaty releases Moscow from several obligations to Ukraine.

"We accept the termination of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. I would only like to note that this decision releases Russia from certain obligations towards Ukraine," he said.

On August 28, 2018, Poroshenko instructed the foreign ministry to prepare a package of documents to begin the procedure of terminating the treaty he described as an "anachronism." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavel Klimkin said Ukraine would officially notify about its plans to terminate the 1997 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership with Russia before September 30.

On August 30, Klimkin said that the foreign ministry had already prepared all necessary documents.

Ukraine and Russia inked the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership in May 1997. The Treaty came into force in April 1999 for a term of ten years with automatic extension for further ten-year periods if neither of the sides decides otherwise.