Poroshenko vows abrogation of Ukrainian-Russia friendship treaty will begin shortly

World
August 28, 18:10 UTC+3 KIEV

The treaty between Ukraine and Russia was signed in May 1997 and came intto force in April 1999

© Mikhail Palinchak/Presidential press service/TASS

KIEV, August 28. /TASS/. Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko has issued instructions to the Foreign Ministry to draw up a package of documents shortly on the start of a procedure of abrogating the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership, which Ukraine and Russia signed in 1997.

Poroshenko revealed the story on Tuesday at a conference with members of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps.

"Eventually, after sufficient preparations and upon building up enough legal protection we’ve come to the next step, which is to dissolve the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation that has long become anachronistic," he said.

"I expect a necessary package of documents from the Foreign Ministry on the launch of this process shortly ," Poroshenko said.

He said in April he would submit a bill on a unilateral severing of some provisions of the treaty to the Verkhovna Rada, the country’s national parliament, admitting simultaneously the treaty could not be cancelled in toto but suspension of some of its provisions was necessary.

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia was signed in May 1997 and took effect in April 1999 for a period of ten years. It contains provision on an automatic prolongation for subsequent ten-year periods if the sides do not have objections.

The treaty stipulates the principle of strategic partnership and proclaims inviolability of existing borders, respect for territorial integrity, and a reciprocal obligation of the two countries to refrain from using their territories for in detriment of each other’s security.

October 2018 marks the deadline by which the sides should state their intention on either prolonging the treaty for the next ten years breaking it up.

ADVERTISEMENT