US Congress delegation to visit Russia soon, ambassador says

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. The US Congress delegation, which is planning to visit Russia in the coming days, will include both members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

The delegation will consist not only of three Republican Senators Richard Shelby (Alabama), John Neely Kennedy (Louisiana) and John Hoeven (North Dakota), as was reported earlier by US media, he noted. The program envisages visits to Moscow and St. Petersburg.

"Indeed, there are such plans. Certainly, we welcome this intention and we believe that the visit of the Senators and [the Congressmen] will give a certain impetus to resuming ties between the two countries’ parliaments. We have been calling for this for a long time and invite our American partners. I’m very glad that now they have responded," the ambassador said.