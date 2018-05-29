Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia not supposed to take part in US-North Korea summit, Kremlin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 12:58 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on the possibility of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov making a visit to Pyongyang

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia will not take part in the upcoming summit between North Korea and the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is a bilateral summit that is going to be held and Russia is not supposed to participate," he said.

Meeting with North Korean leader still scheduled to June 12 - Trump

At the same time, Peskov declined to comment on the possibility of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov making a visit to Pyongyang. "You should ask the Foreign Ministry if you the question concerns Sergey Lavrov," the Russian presidential spokesman said is response to a reporter’s question.

US President Donald Trump said earlier in the week that the US was still planning to hold the first ever summit with North Korea in Singapore on June 12, despite the letter he had sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying he was withdrawing from the summit because of Pyongyang’s hostile statements.

On Saturday, the White House said that a US government delegation would visit Singapore as planned to make preparations for the June 12 summit. The parties are expected to discuss the Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization at the summit.

