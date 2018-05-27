Meeting with North Korean leader still scheduled to June 12 - Trump

WASHINGTON, May 28. /TASS/. The United States is still set to hold the first US-North Korea meeting on June 12 and preparation for the summit is going in a positive way, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday.

"I think there's a lot of good will. I think people want to see if we can get the meeting and get something done. We got that done and we can be successful in the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, that would be a great thing for North Korea, it would be a great thing for South Korea, it would be great for Japan, it would be great for the world, it would be great for the United States, it would be great for China. A lot of people are working on it. It's moving along very nicely," the US President said.

"We're looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn't changed. And it's moving along pretty well, so we'll see what happens," Trump added.

On May 24, the White House released Donald Trump’s letter to Kim Jong-un, which says the US president was terminating a highly anticipated summit that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore. Nevertheless, on Friday Trump told reporters that the United States was still in talks with North Korea and the summit might still take place on that day.

The White House said on Saturday that the US governmental delegation would go to Singapore for summit preparation under the earlier approved schedule.