Putin congratulates Maduro on reelection — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 21, 19:16 UTC+3

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro scored more than 5.8 million votes while his closes rival, Henri Falcon of the Progressive Advance opposition party, managed to win 1.8 million votes

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Nicolas Maduro on his reelection as Venezuelan president, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

Read also
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores wave to supporters at the presidential palace in Caracas

US may try change regime in Venezuela following Maduro’s re-election, expert warns

In his congratulatory telegram, "Putin expressed confidence that Maduro’s activities as head of state will promote development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries," the press service said. The Russian president "reiterated readiness to continue Russia’s and Venezuela’s joint work on the bilateral and international agenda."

"The Russian president wished Maduro good health and success in solving socio-economic tasks facing his country and promoting national dialogue in the interests of the Venezuelan people," the Kremlin said.

Venezuelans went to polling stations on Sunday to elect the president for a six-year term.

Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro scored more than 5.8 million votes while his closes rival, Henri Falcon of the Progressive Advance opposition party, managed to win 1.8 million votes. More than 20.5 million voters were invited to take part in the polls. The voter turnout was about 46%

Even before the voting results were made public, Falcon had said he would not recognize them and had accused the authorities of buying votes.

Earlier in May, the United States, a number of Latin American countries and Spain said they would not recognize the results of the electoral process in Venezuela.

