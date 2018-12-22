Mine rescuers cannot reach out nine people blocked in Solikamsk mine due to smoke

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Mine rescuers cannot reach nine people blocked in a mine in Solikamsk in the Perm Region that came under fire, a source in the emergencies services told TASS.

"Mine rescuers cannot reach nine people so far due to high temperature and smoke. There are about 10 meters left," he said, adding that rescuers have no connection with the miners.

According to the source, 17 people had been in the mine when the fire broke out. Eight of them have been lifted, they are safe.

The fire broke at the depth of 340 meters during concrete lining works carried out by a contracting company.