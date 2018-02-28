Meeting of International Arctic forum’s organizers to announce event’s key topic

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Organizers of the International Arctic Forum "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" at a meeting on March 5 will discuss the key topic for the next forum due in Arkhangelsk in 2019. Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin will chair the meeting, the Arkhangelsk Region’s Governor Igor Orlov told TASS on Wednesday.

The forum’s key topic in 2017 was "People and the Arctic."

"The key topic would be announced on March 5, at the organizing committee’s meeting in Moscow - it will be chaired by [Deputy Prime Minister] Dmitry Rogozin," the governor said.

The meeting participants will also discuss preparations of the infrastructures, logistics, and will choose the venue, he added.

In 2017, the number of attendees was above the expected, he said. The region will organize new hospitality facilities, the governor said. "We understand the potential and the interest to the forum, and we shall meet this task (of receiving guests - TASS)."

The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue Forum is a key international platform for discussing problems and future of the Arctic area at the global level. The forum is supported by the Russian government and its objective is to unite efforts of the international community for effective development of the Arctic and for higher living standards for the people living there.

The first forum took place in 2010 and was devoted to modern problems of the Arctic region. The second forum in 2011 focused on formation of the Arctic transport systems, the event in 2013 touched upon environmental safety. In 2017, the event’s key topic was "People and the Arctic." The forum’s organizer is the Roscongress Foundation. The Fourth Forum took place in Arkhangelsk on March 29-30, 2017. TASS was the event’s general information sponsor.