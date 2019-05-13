Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert: Arctic awaits new wind energy solutions

Business & Economy
May 13, 12:22 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

The wind energy has been developing for more than 50 years

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

ULYANOVSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Arctic territories require new wind energy solutions, Director General of the Altren Company (Alternative and Renewable Energy Competence Center) Andrei Redkin told TASS.

The expert will moderate a panel on renewable energy for isolated Arctic territories at the ARWE-2019 international forum on renewable energy, due on May 23.

Read also

Russian scientists explain difference between ice thawing in Eurasian, American Arctic

"Though the wind energy has been developing for more than 50 years already, though hundreds of turbines have been working, there are still no reliable, tested solutions for the Arctic," he said. "Currently, certain developments are at the stage of experiments, and there is a clear demand for new solutions."

"A few small turbines have been working, but anyway those are separate cases, not a system," he added.

"When we speak about winter requirements for regular generators, they should work if the air temperature drops to minus 40 degrees, and they should ‘survive’ frosts down to minus 50 degrees," he continued. "As for the Arctic, the conditions are more severe: the exploitation at minus 50-60 degrees, and ‘survival’ - at minus 70 degrees."

These conditions cause additional requirements for materials to be used, the expert said. For example, it is a problem to have liquid-containing hydraulic systems, or transmissions, which use oil. "The low temperatures require use of special steel, as metal thinning develops at minus 60," he explained. "Use of fiber and composites is also limited."

The All Renewable World Energy international forum (ARWE 2019) is a platform combining a congress, a specialized exhibition and a technical tour for industry experts. Russia’s Ulyanovsk hosts the event since 2018. In 2019, the forum is due on May 22-24. The event focuses on the RES advancement in the Russian Federation, as well as on solutions for efficient cooperation between suppliers and key customers within localization programs.

The event is supported by Russia’s Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Roscongress Foundation and the ULNANOTECH nano technology center. The forum is organized by Elektrifikatsia JSC - one of the largest congress and exhibition operators in Russia, and RAWI - the Russian Association of Wind Power Industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
2019 World Car of the Year and other hits from this year’s New York Auto Show
16
Putin’s limo and other top line models showcased at 89th Geneva International Motor Show
13
Moscow’s leading auto show unveils new Putin limo to the public
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo
2
Russia’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruisers to get advanced torpedo defense systems
3
Press review: Iran’s bid to skirt US sanctions and Trump trade war may spark global crash
4
Expert calls Arctic promising region for wind turbines
5
Group of Northern Fleet ships enter Norwegian Sea
6
Grenade launchers US handed to Ukraine are unlicensed copy of Russia’s RPG-7 - expert
7
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT