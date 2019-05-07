Yakutia’s remote villages to receive 3 million tonnes of cargo during summer navigation

YAKUTSK, May 7. /TASS/. About 3 million tonnes of cargo will be delivered to Yakutia’s remote villages during the summer navigation, the region’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Kolodeznikov told reporters on Tuesday.

"This year (2019), during the navigation we plan to deliver about 3 million tonnes of cargo, where 1,245,000 tonnes are fuel and energy resources and food," he said.

The navigation will depend on the climate conditions, the official continued.

"Smooth navigation depends on the water levels, on the [navigation] terms on the quickly shallowing rivers," he said. "In Ust-Kut (the Irkutsk Region), the Lena River Shipping Company’s vessels have uploaded the cargo and will go forward, following the icebreaker."

"The Arctic navigation will depend on the ice situation in July-August," he added.

During summer navigations, Yakutia’s northern villages receive food products, coal, oil products and other essentials. The navigation season along the region’s Arctic and northern rivers will continue to late September - early October.