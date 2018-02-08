Russia’s Sukhoi plans to sign contracts for supply of 60 SSJ-100 airliners in 2018

SINGAPORE, February 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company, the manufacturer of the Sukhoi SuperJet-100 airliner (SSJ-100), plans to conclude contracts for the supply of 60 aircraft this year, Alexander Rubtsov the company's president said in an interview with TASS at Singapore Airshow-2018.

"This task is on the agenda," he said.

According to Rubtsov, the company intends to maintain a production rate of about 30 aircraft per year.

"We want to maintain the pace of production at the level of 30 aircraft per year, perhaps a little more. Accordingly, we should form our portfolio of orders in such a way so we could plan our production for two years ahead. We set the task of forming such a portfolio of orders in 2018, which should ensure the production volumes within these limits in the next two years," said the president of the company.

In 2017, the Sukhoi Civil Aircraft produced 34 aircraft, in 2016 - 22 aircraft.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin engine regional jet. The airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi, a division of the Russian civil aerospace company (UAC). Its maiden flight was conducted on 19 May 2008. Commercial passenger flights began in 2011. The flight range of the basic version is 4,400 km, capacity - 98 passengers.

The largest operators of the SSJ-100 are Russia’s Aeroflot and Mexico’s Interjet. The airliner is also used by a number of Russian companies, Ireland’s Cityjet and Belgium’s Brussels Airlines.