Russia plans to export 215 SSJ-100 and MC-21 jets until 2025

Business & Economy
September 25, 19:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the forecast, Russia will be able to export airplanes and helicopters for up to $3.4 bln

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to export 215 SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft for a total of $7.65 bln in 2018-2025, according to the Ministry’s optimistic forecast of aircraft exports as part of the strategy for the development of civil aviation exports.

New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market

The total amount of state support to ensure supplies within 8 years will amount to 73.7 bln rubles ($1.28 bln). According to the optimistic scenario, the share of state support will decrease to 25-30%. For comparison, according to the document, the state support for export of SSJ-100 aircraft for the Irish CityJet reached 56%.

According to the pessimistic scenario, there will be no export deliveries.

"The absence of comprehensive measures to support exports will reduce production of civil aircraft and helicopter production to a level that does not exceed the requirements of the domestic market, which will lead to a slowdown in production," the document said.

According to the basic forecast, Russia will be able to export airplanes and helicopters for up to $3.4 bln.

