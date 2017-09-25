Russia plans to export 215 SSJ-100 and MC-21 jets until 2025

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS linesWorld September 25, 18:49
MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to export 215 SSJ-100 and MC-21 aircraft for a total of $7.65 bln in 2018-2025, according to the Ministry’s optimistic forecast of aircraft exports as part of the strategy for the development of civil aviation exports.
The total amount of state support to ensure supplies within 8 years will amount to 73.7 bln rubles ($1.28 bln). According to the optimistic scenario, the share of state support will decrease to 25-30%. For comparison, according to the document, the state support for export of SSJ-100 aircraft for the Irish CityJet reached 56%.
According to the pessimistic scenario, there will be no export deliveries.
"The absence of comprehensive measures to support exports will reduce production of civil aircraft and helicopter production to a level that does not exceed the requirements of the domestic market, which will lead to a slowdown in production," the document said.
According to the basic forecast, Russia will be able to export airplanes and helicopters for up to $3.4 bln.