Bank of Russia wants to create competency center on cyber security

February 01, 15:21 UTC+3

MOSCOW REGION, February 1. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia wants to create an information security competency center for the financial sector on the basis of its computer attacks monitoring and response center FinCERT, Deputy Chairman of the regulator Dmitry Skobelkin said on Thursday.

"590 organizations, including 420 credit ones, are currently engaged in information exchange with the FinCERT. Our vision of the task is that it is necessary to set up a competency center for the whole financial and credit sector based on FinCERT," Skobelkin said.

FinCERT is the center of the Bank of Russia for monitoring and response to computer attacks in the credit and finance sphere. All the participants in the information exchange are promptly informed about identified lines of attack.

According to the Central Bank, cybercrimes in the finance sector are quickly growing in Russia. 735 incidents were reported by FinCERT in first three quarters of 2017.

Cyber security
