Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian minister suggests Moscow and Washington team up to fight cyber crime

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 24, 11:33 UTC+3 DAVOS

The communications minister believes all countries should fight cyber threats together

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

DAVOS, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov believes that countries, including Russia and the US, should join forces in the fight against cyber crime, the minister said at a VTB business lunch in Davos.

Read also

Russian, Argentine presidents to build up cooperation in cybersecurity

"I would recommend trying to investigate hackers’ criminal activity. This is difficult, but there should be international efforts to combat such attacks," Nikiforov stressed. "We need to work on cooperation (in the sphere of cyber security - TASS) between various countries, including the US," he added.

It is difficult to track down hackers, Nikiforov said, and it is not always a country issue.
The minister noted that it was US President Donald Trump who recommended using "common force" to tackle cyber security issues, and the "legend of Russian hackers" also emerged at that time.

Nikiforov also supports the need to establish a Digital Geneva Convention. He said that Russia had already drawn up a draft copy of this document.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама