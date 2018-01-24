Russian minister suggests Moscow and Washington team up to fight cyber crime

DAVOS, January 24. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolay Nikiforov believes that countries, including Russia and the US, should join forces in the fight against cyber crime, the minister said at a VTB business lunch in Davos.

"I would recommend trying to investigate hackers’ criminal activity. This is difficult, but there should be international efforts to combat such attacks," Nikiforov stressed. "We need to work on cooperation (in the sphere of cyber security - TASS) between various countries, including the US," he added.

It is difficult to track down hackers, Nikiforov said, and it is not always a country issue.

The minister noted that it was US President Donald Trump who recommended using "common force" to tackle cyber security issues, and the "legend of Russian hackers" also emerged at that time.

Nikiforov also supports the need to establish a Digital Geneva Convention. He said that Russia had already drawn up a draft copy of this document.