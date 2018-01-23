Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Argentine presidents to build up cooperation in cybersecurity

January 23, 18:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin and Macri agreed to continue cooperation

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Mauricio Macri of Argentina have called for pooling the efforts of different countries in struggle against terrorism.

"Russia and Argentina have strongly condemned all the forms and manifestations of terrorism and have stressed the importance to consolidate efforts of the global community in struggle against terrorism on the basis of the UN Charter guidelines," said a statement the two sides issued at the end of the talks.

Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina

Putin and Macri stressed recognition of the central role of that organization and the principles of international law.

"The Presidents reaffirmed the key role and responsibility of states for the eradication of terrorism and struggle with it at the national and international levels," the document said. "Hard-hitting struggle with terrorism in full compliance with the UN Security Council’s resolutions and standards of the Financial Action Task Force requires a reliable blocking of the sources and channels, from which the terrorists receive finances and materiel."

"The sides agreed to continue cooperation on the basis of international law in the sphere of counteraction to cross-border organized crime, illegal production and smuggling of drugs, corruption, and other challenges and threats," the joint statement said.

It stressed "[…] the importance of a comprehensive and balanced approach to the global problem of drugs circulation."

Putin and Macri agreed to continue fruitful collaboration in the run-up to the 2019 global review of practical steps under the 2009 Political Declaration and Action Plan to Fight Drug Abuse.

The two sides expressed concern over the situation in the Middle East and said they supported the necessary actions aimed at the earliest possible and peaceful settlement in the region within the framework of international law and respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

