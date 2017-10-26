Back to Main page
Russian Security Council vows cyber security measures won’t endanger civil rights

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 26, 17:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Vladimir Putin has called for tighter security for Russia’s internet without barriers and filters for law-abiding users

© EPA/MALTE CHRISTIANS

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The rights and freedoms of Russian citizens will not be affected by measures aimed at ensuring internet security, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told reporters.

Read also

Putin urges tighter security for Russia’s internet without ‘total barriers and filters’

"There should be no harm done to citizen’s rights while drawing up documents that the government and certain agencies have been instructed to prepare," he said in response to a question by a TASS correspondent.

"Rights and freedoms will be respected," Patrushev added.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded that the security of the Russian segment of the Internet be improved without creating barriers and filters for law-abiding users. "There is a need to improve the security and sustainability of the Russian segment of the internet," Putin said. "At the same time, I would like to stress that restricting internet access for law-abiding users is out of the question, there should be no barriers and filters. There is a need to strictly comply with the constitutional right to receive and impart information," the Russian president added.

Russia's domestic policy
