Bitcoin exchange rate drops below $10,000

Business & Economy
January 31, 9:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user - participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Bitcoin exchange rate fell to $9,821 to the level below $10,000 for the second time in January, according to electronic cryptocurrency platform Coinmarketcap.

Read also

Poll suggests Russians know about bitcoin, but do not seek to buy cryptocurrency

Later bitcoin slightly stabilized at $10,055 - 9.45% lower than 24 hours earlier.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user - participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device. The concept of the system was first published in November 2008.

In early August 2017, cryptocurrency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, due to disputes about updates, which were supposed to increase the speed of transaction processing.

