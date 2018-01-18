Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Poll suggests Russians know about bitcoin, but do not seek to buy cryptocurrency

Society & Culture
January 18, 12:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Some 27% think that not everyone can buy this cryptocurrency, and another 16% say it is outlawed in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. More than half of Russians know what bitcoin is, but only 9% are interested in buying this cryptocurrency, an opinion poll carried out by the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center showed on Thursday.

"Over half of Russians (56%) are aware of bitcoins (however, only 13% know in detail) and another 14% have heard only the term," the survey says. "In general, we can say that bitcoins have not become popular among our fellow citizens: two-thirds of Russians, who have heard about them (67%), believe that investing in bitcoins is unprofitable, and just 9% believe they might buy them in the future."

Read also

Bitcoin exchange rate down more than 25%

The sky's the limit: Bitcoin rockets $4,000 in one day to $18,000

Russian police take bite out of bitcoin laundering racket linked to drug sales

Minister believes Russia will never legalize bitcoin

Investments in bitcoin riskier than gambling, Russia’s economy minister warns

Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies

Sociologists say the respondents have poor knowledge about bitcoins. Some 27% think that not everyone can buy this cryptocurrency, and another 16% say it is outlawed in Russia. Some 29% of Russians know that anyone can buy and also mine bitcoins themselves.

More Russians seem to know about using bitcoins for purchasing goods and services (40% and 44%, respectively). However, the Russian citizens are divided on whether it is easy to steal bitcoins. Some 36% think this is a hard nut to crack, while 33% do not think so.

The nation’s leading polling agency conducted surveys on December 28-29, 2017 based on phone interviews with 1,200 respondents above 18 years of age. The margin of error does not exceed 3.5% at the 95% confidence level.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user participating in the system can ‘mine’ (emit) by creating new blocks of the structure using a computing device. The system’s concept was first published in November 2008 by its author (or probably a group of authors) under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin’s popularity, though, reached its peak just over the last several years. Its emission is naturally limited, and right now, the bulk of bitcoins have already been ‘mined’.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
Images from the coldest place on Earth
The Breakthrough panorama museum devoted to Operation Spark
5
Putin to check out 3D panorama devoted to Leningrad siege breakthrough
8
Las Luminarias: a Spanish festival of fire and horses
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
2
Press review: Russia may slap sanctions on WADA and EU divided on 'Russian threat'
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Images from the coldest place on Earth
5
Total cinema box office in Russia rises by 55% in five years
6
Russia's Kaspersky Lab detects virus stealing messages from WhatsApp
7
Russia’s National Guard to provide security for official FIFA delegation at 2018 World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама