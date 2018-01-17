Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Bitcoin exchange rate down more than 25%

Business & Economy
January 17, 9:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In early August 2017, cryptocurrency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash

© Artem Korotayev/TASS

Read also

Bitcoin drops below $12,000 in one day to December 2017 low

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Bitcoin exchange rate fell by 25.1% over a day to $10,516 reaching the level below $10,500 for the first time since December 1, according to the data of the electronic cryptocurrency platform Coinmarketcap.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blochain technology, which any user - participant of the system can emit, creating new blocks of the system with the help of a computing device. The concept of the system was first published in November 2008.

In early August 2017, cryptocurrency was divided into classic bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, due to disputes about updates, which were supposed to increase the speed of transaction processing.

