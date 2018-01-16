Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bitcoin drops below $12,000 in one day to December 2017 low

Business & Economy
January 16, 15:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The record-breaking surge to $19,000 occured on December 16

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Kin Cheung

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Bitcoin exchange rate has lost 14.62% in one day to below $12,000 for the first time since December 5, 2017, according to the data from the electronic cryptocurrency platform Coinmarketcap. The record-breaking surge to $19,000 was on December 16.

Read also

Bitcoin loses 16.7% in one day to $14,300

Bitcoin is a decentralized system based on blockchain technology, which any user participating in the system can ‘mine’ (emit) by creating new blocks of the structure using a computing device.

The system’s concept was first published in November 2008 by its author (or probably a group of authors) under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin’s popularity, though, reached its peak just over the last several years.

Its emission is naturally limited, and right now, the bulk of bitcoins have already been "mined".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show
15
Futuristic designs on display at Tokyo Motor Show
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimea's ex-prosecutor demands Kiev investigate Ukrainian president
2
Putin’s campaign website up and running
3
Ukrainian lawmakers refuse to recognize Donbass republics as terrorist organizations
4
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
5
French company Engie to support Nord Stream 2 despite US sanctions
6
Council of Europe ready to take steps to fix Russia-PACE relations — Russian senior MP
7
Defense Ministry: US plane spotted near Hmeymim during terror attack on Russian facilities
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама